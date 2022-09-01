Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.