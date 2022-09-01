Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.50. Erasca shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4,244 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

