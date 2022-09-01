Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,498. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.