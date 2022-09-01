Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,498. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48.
ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
