ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

