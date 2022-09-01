Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded up 99.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 168% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $270,654.75 and approximately $35.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

