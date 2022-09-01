Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Eurocell Stock Down 1.8 %

LON ECEL opened at GBX 157.10 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £176.07 million and a P/E ratio of 836.84. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

Eurocell Company Profile

In other news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Featured Articles

