European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

European Wax Center Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -720.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

