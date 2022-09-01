EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $17,391.00 and $77,949.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00473651 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.01853215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00238383 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

