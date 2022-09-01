Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Everbridge Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 477.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 240.0% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

