Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

Everbridge stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

