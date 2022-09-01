Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

