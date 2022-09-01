EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,696. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.33.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

