Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Evergy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

