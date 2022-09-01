Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 196,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock remained flat at $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 229,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,331. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 million, a P/E ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.