Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Down 8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 25.42 and last traded at 25.49. 9,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.70.

EE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of 37.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,390,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

