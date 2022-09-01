Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.

Express Stock Down 20.8 %

EXPR stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. Express has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Express by 201.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Express by 61.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

