Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) vs. ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Head to Head Contrast

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.70 -$131.89 million ($1.38) -9.34 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.51 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ProFrac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

This table compares Expro Group and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -12.12% -0.71% -0.51% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Expro Group and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86

Expro Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $27.08, suggesting a potential upside of 43.98%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Expro Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

