Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $95.59 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

