Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases $12,848.22 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 7,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,848.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,987.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eyenovia Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.