Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Farfetch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

