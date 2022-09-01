Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 563,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Stock Performance

Farmmi stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 346,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,617. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

