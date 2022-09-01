Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 1,162,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 645,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

