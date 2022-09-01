Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

