Financial Contrast: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) vs. Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and Virax Biolabs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 2 0 3.00 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 398.89%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -43.93% -13.25% -10.60% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Virax Biolabs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 3.43 -$9.80 million ($0.67) -6.73 Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virax Biolabs Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Virax Biolabs Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company offers rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, and individual consumers. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

