First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$39.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Stock Performance

TSE FN opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.81. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$46.75.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.1600003 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.