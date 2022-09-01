First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.