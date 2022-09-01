First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

