First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
