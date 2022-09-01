First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter.

