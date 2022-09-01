First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 6th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.