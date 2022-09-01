First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 79,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 105,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 364.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

