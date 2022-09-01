First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 792,300 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 95,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,088. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.77 million and a P/E ratio of 239.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

