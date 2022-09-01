Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Five Point Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.33.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
