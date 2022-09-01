Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Five Point by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 280.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,815 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 5.5% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

