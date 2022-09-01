Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 144,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.