FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.00. 104,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 91,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,614,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,397,000 after purchasing an additional 171,083 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 95.1% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 40.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.