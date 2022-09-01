Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $792,410.63

Flux (FLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Flux has a market capitalization of $792,410.63 and approximately $376,705.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00294597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00112948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00078350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

