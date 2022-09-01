Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 31,735 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 725,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,887 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.