Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,590,638 shares of company stock valued at $83,318,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

