Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

