FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

