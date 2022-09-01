FORA Capital LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

AAWW opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

