FORA Capital LLC Invests $482,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Price Performance

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

AIG opened at $51.75 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.