FORA Capital LLC Invests $496,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 582,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

