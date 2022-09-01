FORA Capital LLC Purchases 4,643 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

