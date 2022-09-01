FORA Capital LLC Takes $462,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

