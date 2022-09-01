FORA Capital LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

