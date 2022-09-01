FORA Capital LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $113.86 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

