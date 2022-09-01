FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in California Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 532,306 shares during the period.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.