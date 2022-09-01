FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 206.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 278,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $2,522,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

