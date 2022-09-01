Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,790.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:FOR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
