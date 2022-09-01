Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,790.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.