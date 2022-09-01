Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 11,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,264,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Forge Global Stock Down 11.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
